Polish farmers unblock all checkpoints on border with Ukraine

Polish farmers unblocked all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informed Ukrainian Pravda about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Border Guard Service reports that on Monday, April 29, Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of freight vehicles near the Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

Registration and passage across the border in two directions is carried out as usual.

"At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops will not be allowed to enter Poland. This type of cargo can travel through Poland exclusively in transit mode," the message says.

Thus, all checkpoints on the border with Poland are currently unblocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on progress in unblocking the Ukrainian-Polish border following negotiations with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.