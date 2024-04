Share:













On April 18, Polish protesters will resume blocking the movement of trucks near the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information of the Polish side, it is probably planned to block cargo entering Ukraine in the period from 09:00 a.m. on April 18 to 09:00 a.m. on April 20 near the checkpoint Korczowa - Krakovets. The throughput will be 1 car per hour," the message says.

At the same time, it is reported that this will not apply to humanitarian and military cargo.

The movement of passenger transport (cars, buses) in both directions will be carried out without hindrance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, Polish farmers unblocked the Uhryniv - Dolhobyczow checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

In late March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced after negotiations with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the unblocking of the Ukrainian-Polish border that there is progress in this matter.