Putin can end war in Ukraine in five minutes - Polish Foreign Ministry

Vladimir Putin can end the war in Ukraine in five minutes with one phone call to russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, in the Sejm, RMF24 writes.

Sikorski answered the questions of MPs whether Poland has scenarios for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Poland supports the restoration of internationally recognized borders of Ukraine in accordance with the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Russian president vladimir putin could end this war in five minutes with one phone call to russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, saying: 'We are withdrawing troops from Ukraine,'" Sikorski emphasized.

However, Ukraine cannot end the war with one phone call, and that makes a big difference, said the Polish Foreign Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is a threat of an attack by the russian federation on Poland.

We will remind you that the cruise missiles with which russia attacked Ukraine on the morning of February 7 constantly changed course and maneuvered in the west of the country in front of the border with Poland.

In response, Poland activated the protocol for the protection of its own airspace due to russia's missile attack on the territory of Ukraine and raised Polish aircraft into the air.