Share:













Copied



On the morning of March 2, Polish protesters blocked the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow checkpoint and are not allowing trucks to pass.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The blocking began around 9 a.m. Trucks going to and from Ukraine turned out to be blocked.

The State Border Guard Service also urged drivers and carriers to take this information into account during international transportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.

The actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 - June 2024) as of April 1 is 34.862 million tons, which is 8.4% or 3.2 million tons less than in the same period of the previous marketing year.