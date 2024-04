Share:













The average price of a new Chinese car in the terrorist country of russia reached RUB 3.06 million (about USD 33,201). In the first three months, the price increase amounted to 9.3% year-on-year, which exceeded the official inflation rate of 7.2%, according to the study of Avito Auto, the propaganda agency TASS reports.

The price of GAC models, which began to cost RUB 4.3 million, increased the most - by 53%. Next comes Geely: the cars of this manufacturer added 20.4% and on average they can be bought for RUB 3.5 million. Chery brand cars rose in price by 13.3% and are now valued at RUB 3.2 million.

The average Hongqi check fell by 54.5%. However, this happened as a result of bringing cheap E-class sedans to russia. Prices for premium SUVs HS7 and E-HS9 start at RUB 7 million and RUB 9 million, respectively.

In the first quarter, the number of new Chinese cars at Avito Auto increased by 266.6% year-on-year. Chery (+18.5%), Geely (+15.5%) and Haval (+15.1%) are leading in the increase of offers.

Despite the price increase, the demand for new cars of Chinese brands increased by 158% in the third quarter. Chery (14.7%), Haval (14.5%) and Geely (14.2%) brands are most popular among russians. The top 5, which includes both new and used cars, also includes Omoda (7.9%) and Jetour (5%).

Last year, Chinese brands accounted for about half of new car sales in russia. Moreover, there were eight Chinese brands in the top ten. AvtoVAZ's share, on the contrary, decreased to 28.5%, Avtostat calculated. In total, China delivered about 800,000 cars to russia - five times more than in 2022.

In 2024, manufacturers from the Celestial Empire intend to sell almost 1.2 million cars in the russian federation.