Cabinet Proposes Quarterly Increase Of Gas Prices For Households By 2-3% From April To IMF

Average Electric Energy Sale Price For Wholesale Market Up 8.6% To UAH 1,078.63 Per MWh In January

IMF Keeps Insisting On Raising Domestic Price For Natural Gas

Ukrsugar Forecasting Procurement Prices For Sugar To Grow By 5-10% Before March

Weighted Average Buckwheat Prices Down 7% To UAH 18.4 Per Kilo November 10 - December 11

Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For December

Weighted Average Egg Prices Up 13.5% To UAH 20.33 For 10 Eggs September 11 - October 10

Antimonopoly Committee Investigate LNG Price Hikes

Government Will Not Support Higher Prices Of Gas

Cabinet Increases Floor Retail Prices Of Vodka By 14% To UAH 79.55/0.5 Liter

Price For Live Weight Pork Up From UAH 44-46 Per Kilo To UAH 47.2 Per Kilo Late June

UCAB Expecting Prices To Increase For Meat, Eggs Due To Easter Holiday, To Decrease For Milk Due To Season-Related Uptick In Production

Cabinet Prolongs Special Obligations Of Naftogaz To Supply Gas To Population, Municipal Heating Enterprises Less Price Revision Until April 2018

Naftogaz Lowers April Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers 10% To UAH 6,396-7,097 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Naftogaz Still At Point To Resume Gas Purchases From Gazprom If Offers Fair Price And Delivery Terms

Firtash: Naftogaz Buying Gas In Europe At Unreasonably High Price