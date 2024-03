Share:













In 2023, the Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works (Kremenchuk, Poltava Region) incurred a loss of UAH 88.549 million.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise about the general meeting, which is scheduled for April 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the results of financial and economic activity in 2023, the company's losses amount to UAH 143.762 million.

At the same time, taking into account the income from revaluation of actuarial liabilities, according to the calculation of the independent actuary, in the amount of UAH 55.213 million, shareholders plan to approve the total amount of losses of the Works for 2023 in the amount of UAH 88.549 million.

The Works finished 2022 with a profit of UAH 37.253 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia agreed with the Kryukovsky Railway Car Building to supply 44 railroad passenger cars for UAH 2 billion.

The Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works manufactures freight cars (platform cars, tanks, bunker cars, semi-wagons) and passenger cars, spare parts and trolleys for freight cars, wheelsets, spare parts for subway cars and escalators, containers, road equipment.