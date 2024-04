Share:













In January-March 2024, compared to the same period last year, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 14% to 3,200 tons.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have reached a good production rate. We do everything we can to avoid compromising the course and the most important thing is not to stand still. Despite the difficult situation in the country, we continue to invest in new developments. These days our team took part in the international exhibition Tube in Düsseldorf. Got a lot of interesting information from there. We analyze world trends and prepare to process requests from potential customers," said Andrii Krasiuk, production director of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, Centravis increased pipe production by 12% to 12,200 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

Businessman Yurii Atanasov is the shareholder and director general of the holding.