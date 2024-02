In 2023, compared to 2022, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased the production of pipes by 12% to 12,200 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Almost all products were exported. In total, in 2023, the company exported seamless stainless pipes to 38 countries of the world. Most of them were shipped to Germany, Italy, and the USA. There was a greater demand among the EU countries, in second place - the American market, then - the market Asia and the Middle East. In particular, Centravis fulfilled orders for companies from Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman, the UAE, etc.," the message reads.

According to Centravis representatives, in 2023 the company took part in a number of notable projects.

Among them are the project for the production of cars with a hydrogen engine in the EU, the construction of the international experimental thermonuclear reactor (ITER), the development of surface oil and gas wells in the USA, as well as the construction of a new power plant in the state of Alabama (USA).

"Also, an important achievement last year was the opening of a new factory in Uzhhorod. It specializes in tool pipes for the world's leading automotive brands (Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet). The total investment amounted to more than UAH 50 million. The new factory employs about 100 workers, and already in 2024, it is planned to expand it and build the second phase," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that there is a big problem of VAT refund, which hinders the company no less than shelling by russian troops.

"The state's debt to the company is more than EUR 10 million. It has never happened before in 30 years of work. We won the courts, but a court decision will not pay salaries or buy raw materials. I hope that this issue will be resolved in the near future, because it is difficult for us to work under the double pressure of the war and the VAT arrears," stressed the chief executive officer of Centravis, Yurii Atanasov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest producers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.