Centravis to increase pipe exports by 6% to 12,300 tons in 2023

In 2023, compared to 2022, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) plans to increase the export of seamless stainless pipes by 6% to 12,300 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-August of this year, the company exported 8,350 tons of seamless stainless pipes to 35 countries.

In monetary terms, the company's export volume amounted to EUR 96.5 million.

It is noted that the company pays great attention to the European and American markets, as well as increases its presence in the Middle East and Asia.

Centravis currently has offices in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

Businessman Yurii Atanasov is the shareholder and director general of the holding.