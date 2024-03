Share:













In 2023, the enterprises that are part of the Ukrtruboprom association increased pipe production by 10.2% to 495,600 tons year over year.

This is stated in the message of the association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 2023, pipe enterprises have demonstrated mixed dynamics. In particular, Interpipe Niko Tube increased the production of seamless pipes by 13.3%, while LLC RPC Trubostal reduced by 42.5%. Ukrtruboizol increased production of electric welding pipes by 43.8%, while Interpipe NMPP decreased by 53.8%. Centravis increased the production of stainless pipes by 11.7%. Pipe production by Oscar decreased by 30.5%," the report said.

According to Heorhii Polskyi, CEO of Ukrtruboprom, the results of 2023 are only 70% of the 2021 production level.

"According to the results of last year, the pipe industry of Ukraine showed growth. This was the first time in two years of full-scale war, despite the proximity of a large number of production sites to the front line, and Nikopol, which is under constant shelling, being directly in the combat zone. Against this background, it is logical that we cannot talk about pre-war pipe production volumes: the results of 2023 are only 70% of the level of 2021. Nevertheless, production results for the year could be higher if imported products from China did not enter the domestic market in large volumes, especially when analogues are produced in Ukraine. Chinese pipe products simply "filled" the Ukrainian market both in the private segment and at tenders of state-owned companies," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 1st half of the year, Ukrtruboprom enterprises increased pipe production by 5% to 253,500 tons.

Ukrtruboprom was founded in 1991, the association is engaged in the study of the activities of the pipe industry and the pipe market.