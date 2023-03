In 2022, compared to 2021, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2022, income from product exports decreased by 9% to EUR 125.8 million.

"Compared to 2021, exports in physical terms decreased by 33%, in monetary terms - by 9%. This is due to the beginning of a large-scale war and all the consequences that were caused by the conduct of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the need to rebuild logistics, the shortage of electricity, shelling, etc. At the same time, Centravis has maintained a high production volume at its main production facilities and is currently among the top 10 largest global manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes. Last year, we supplied pipes to 46 countries around the world... We have adapted, become more sustainable and we continue to develop the company, increase exports and support the Ukrainian economy," said the director general of Centravis, Yurii Atanasov.

It is noted that Centravis supplied the most seamless stainless pipes to Germany, Italy and the USA.

At the same time, general-purpose pipes were in the greatest demand - 37% of the total export volume, pipes for mechanical processing - 25%, and pipes for the tool and automotive segments - 24%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Centravis opened a new enterprise in Uzhhorod, which will produce instrument pipes for the world's leading automobile brands (Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet).

In late December, Centravis reached full production capacity.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.