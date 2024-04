Share:













President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in the coming months Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with countries such as the United States, Nordic countries, in particular Norway and Sweden, as well as one of the Baltic countries.

"Regarding bilateral security agreements, we already have nine of them. We are approaching an important treaty with the United States, and after we pass Congress - and I believe that we will equally live and pass it positively - we will come to a powerful agreement with the United States," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Brazilian journalists published on Saturday.

He noted that such security agreements provide not only military support, but also humanitarian aspects, assistance in recovery, assistance to the energy sector.

"There is the whole scope of such assistance in bilateral agreements. An example is Germany. 7 billion a year for Ukraine is very serious. And the support is different," he said.

The Head of State also expressed confidence that already in May-June Ukraine can have powerful results in signing new security agreements.

"We have several treaties, and I think that in May-June we will enter into treaties not only with the United States, we will enter into treaties with the Nordic countries. There is powerful support. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway," the President of Ukraine said.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "we are getting closer to getting our partners from the Baltic countries to do this. I think that in April we will have such a result with one of the countries."