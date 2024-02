Share:













During a meeting in Paris of presidents, heads of government, and ministers of 28 countries, the idea of sending troops to Ukraine was discussed. However, there was no enthusiasm.

This was stated by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, Polish Radio reports.

"The most heated discussion unfolded around the issue of sending soldiers to Ukraine. And there was absolutely no agreement here either," Duda said after the meeting, adding that there was no enthusiasm for this idea either.

Answering a question about the details of the agreement to support Ukraine, whether it will include, for example, long-range missiles, the politician did not want to reveal the results of the negotiations.

"If we talk about the details, individual countries decide what kind of assistance they provide to Ukraine," he emphasized.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future. However, there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue. The French president avoided details about the country's position, citing "strategic uncertainty."

According to him, many people who today say "never" were the same people who two years ago said: "No tanks, no planes, no long-range missiles," etc.