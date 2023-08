Ukraine will not send athletes to the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes go there - Shmyhal

Ukraine is ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris next year if athletes from the aggressor country of Russia and its ally Belarus are allowed to go there.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in Telegram.

"Ukraine is determined. A powerful international coalition for fair sport has been formed, which includes 35 states. Together, we are ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition. We expect the IOC to make the right decision and resolutely remove the aggressor from the Olympics," the message said.

Shmyhal added that during the full-scale invasion, Russia killed 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches. It destroyed or damaged 343 sports facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, it became known that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) banned Russian athletes from participating in competitions.

In February, a group of 35 countries called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from the 2024 Olympics.

On February 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the International Olympic Committee to ban the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics.

At the same time, the question of whether to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag remains debatable.