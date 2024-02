Profits from russian assets should be used for weapons for Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister

Share:













Copied



Revenues from frozen russian assets should be used for weapons for Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen has stated this on the air of Yle (Finland).

According to Valtonen, the EU and the United States could jointly implement this idea.

Together, G7 and the EU froze about EUR 300 billion of russian funds. Their estimated return is around EUR 3 billion a year.

"These funds could be used for weapons, for the supply of defense equipment and in the long term for the restoration of Ukraine," Valtonen said.

The minister, however, recalled that we are talking about a rather complex legal issue.

"One of the main values in our West is the inviolability of private property. Although not all citizens will understand why we cannot simply take and appropriate the funds of the neighboring state, which is engaged in a brutal aggressive war, without adhering to any international norms. But we still have to stick to our principles," she said.

Recall that the Office of the President expects to receive up to USD 15 billion in annual income from seized russian assets.

In addition, the United States said that the process of confiscation of assets of the aggressor state of russia will take time, require a legal basis and a collective decision of all countries with frozen funds of the russian federation.