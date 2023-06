PrivatBank has filed a lawsuit against the allegedly deceased former Verkhovna Rada member Yevhen Deidei for a loan of UAH 140,000.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Plaintiff - Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank PrivatBank filed a lawsuit against Deidei, in which it asked to recover from the defendant debt under a loan agreement," the court ruling says.

The Reninskyi District Court of the Odesa Region accepted the lawsuit.

PrivatBank requires to collect UAH 139,793.49 from Deidei.

The case was scheduled for consideration in open court in summary proceedings on July 10 at 10:15 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the wife of the former Verkhovna Rada member Yevhen Deidei Daryna, who previously reported his alleged death, officially divorced him and recovered alimony for children from him.

As noted in the decision, in early 2022, relations between the spouses finally deteriorated, they did not live together, and Deidei himself left in an unknown direction, his whereabouts are unknown to his wife, he does not answer phone calls, he is not interested in children.

The plaintiff claims that Deidei repeatedly in the presence of children raised his hand on her, threw things and objects at his son, drove her out of the house with children, cheated, brought home outsiders and left his son with them when he went about his business.

The woman also said that one day Deidei hit her in the face with a jacket hanger and knocked out her six front teeth.