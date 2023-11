Finance Ministry attracts USD 400 million under guarantee of Great Britain through Trust Fund of World Bank PE

The state budget of Ukraine received about USD 400 million under the guarantee of Great Britain through the Trust Fund of the World Bank.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds raised are part of the fifth additional financing of the PEACE in Ukraine project "Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance."

Funding will be aimed at partial compensation of the expenses of the state budget of Ukraine, made for reimbursement of pension payments and wages of medical workers under the program of medical guarantees.

The loan is provided on preferential terms: the repayment period is 19 years with a 5-year grace period.

The total volume of financial assistance to Great Britain from February 2022 reaches USD 2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted the tenth tranche of large-scale macro-financial assistance from the EU (MFA+) for 2023 in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.