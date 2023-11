The amount of non-performing loans in banks in the first nine months of 2023 decreased by UAH 9.6 billion and, as of October 1, amounted to UAH 422.5 billion.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In general, the share of non-performing loans decreased by 0.2 percentage points since the beginning of the year. – up to 37.9%.

In September, the volume of non-performing loans in the banking sector decreased by UAH 4.0 billion and the share - by 0.6%. thanks to the write-off of non-performing retail loans and the better quality of new loans, which are mainly provided within the framework of state programs.

Currently, an assessment of the stability of banks and the banking system is underway, according to the preliminary results of which banks, in general, adequately assess credit risks; however, individual banks will probably have to reflect additional losses from credit risk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector on January 1, 2023, was 38% compared to 30% on January 1, 2022.