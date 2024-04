EBRD will provide Farmak with EUR 22 million loan for acquisition of Polish pharmaceutical company Symphar

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has decided to allocate a loan of EUR 22 million to a major pharmaceutical manufacturer Farmak (Kyiv) for the acquisition of the Polish pharmaceutical company Symbol and the modernization of IT systems.

This is stated in the message of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the corporate strategy until 2028, Farmak 2.0: From local to global success, the company implements a strategy of expansion into international markets, while at the same time maintaining and expanding its current product portfolio in Ukraine. This strategic acquisition in Poland will allow Farmak to diversify its product portfolio and increase export potential," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Farmak bought the Polish pharmaceutical company Symbol.

Farmak has two plants - in Kyiv and in Shostka, Sumy Region.

The company's products are exported to more than 50 countries.

Farmak is controlled by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Filia Zhebrovska.