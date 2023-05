The Cabinet of Ministers approved the acquisition by the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of EUR 200 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on May 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, we are preparing a railway restoration project. We are making a decision to attract EUR 200 million from the EBRD for Ukrzaliznytsia. These are funds for the purchase of equipment necessary for the restoration of railway corridors with the EU, the improvement of passenger transportation and the purchase of additional locomotives," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development additionally directed EUR 98.5 million to support the liquidity of Ukrzaliznytsia within the limits of the loan funds provided for the implementation of the Ukrainian railway electrification project.