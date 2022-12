Ukraine has received a loan on preferential terms in the amount of EUR 100 million from the French Development Agency.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds are directed to the general fund of the state budget to finance priority expenditures, in particular social and humanitarian.

The loan is provided on preferential terms: the interest rate is 1.04% per annum, and the final repayment of the loan is carried out 15 years from the date of the loan agreement (taking into account the grace period of the loan repayment for a period of more than 5 years from the date of the conclusion of the loan agreement).

The total amount of direct budget support from France since February 24, 2022 reaches USD 432 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, an agreement was signed on granting Ukraine a loan of up to EUR 100 million from the French Development Agency between the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and the Minister of Economics, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France Bruno Le Maire.