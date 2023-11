On November 22, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted the 10th tranche of large-scale macro-financial assistance from the EU (MFA+) for 2023 in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received EUR 16.5 billion of preferential loan funds of the MFA+.

The total amount of funding under the program is EUR 18 billion.

It is expected that Ukraine will receive the last tranche of macro-financial assistance for 2023 by the end of December this year, provided that Ukraine fulfills the structural policy conditions agreed by the parties.

Financing within the framework of MFA+ is provided on preferential terms: the loan repayment period is 35 years, interest and other payments for debt service will be compensated by EU countries instead of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States of America in the amount of USD 1.15 billion through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.