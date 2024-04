US Export-Import Bank will provide Ukrzaliznytsia with USD 157 million loan for purchase of 40 diesel locomoti

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) approved an agreement to provide a loan of USD 156.6 million to the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company for the purchase of about 40 diesel locomotives.

This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, this agreement was made with the approval of the US government.

At the same time, the full structuring of the project and the signing of the Agreement are planned by the end of this year.

According to Penny Pritzker, the United States Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, this agreement is an example of how the efforts of the US government and the private sector are aimed at strengthening the stability and capacity of a strategically important enterprise for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia announced a tender for the purchase of 22 passenger cars for UAH 1 billion.