The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will allocate a loan in the amount of USD 100 million to the MHP Food Trading company, which is part of one of the largest producers of poultry meat, the MHP company (Kyiv).

This is stated in the information of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Loan funds will be directed to ensure sufficient financing for the purchase and storage of sunflower seeds for processing into oil for further export.

The project includes financing in the amount of up to USD 90 million equivalent at the expense of the EBRD and up to USD 10 million at the expense of the participants, the availability of which will depend on successful syndication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the EBRD granted a loan of EUR 24 million to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises producing chicken, hatching eggs and feed.

Also, MHP is engaged in crop cultivation, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and produces chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.