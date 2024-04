Share:













Nataliya Humeniuk has been dismissed from the position of the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command after media representatives made a corresponding request.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"The General Staff carried out rotational measures regarding the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces. In particular, a decision was made to end the business trip and remove from the forces and assets of the relevant group of troops of Colonel Nataliya Humeniuk from April 19, 2024," the message reads.

It is indicated that the selection of a new suitable specialist is currently underway.

The General Staff noted that the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces will work as usual, organizing cooperation with media representatives who have the appropriate AFU accreditation.

As earlier reported, the media published a statement addressed to the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, demanding that the military leadership replace Nataliya Humeniuk.