Occupiers stepped up on 6 axes. General Staff reports situation at the front

Share:













Copied



Last day, April 18, there were 86 combat clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (25) and Novopavlivka (20) axes.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy launched 11 missile and 78 air strikes, carried out 82 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population.

During the day, 86 combat clashes took place at the front.

On the Kupiansk axis, the russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times in the areas of Torske and Yampolivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiivka axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 20 times.

On the Orikhove axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times in the areas of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson axis, the russians are trying to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.

During the past day, the russian invaders carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.

On April 18, the air force of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of ​ ​ the concentration of personnel of the invaders.

Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed 2 guided Kh-59 aircraft missiles.

Missile forces units hit a control point, 2 units of artillery equipment, an electronic warfare station, an area of ​ ​ concentration of personnel and an enemy ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, there were 87 combat clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (24), Novopavlivka (23) and Avdiivka (19) axes.

Meanwhile, air defense forces destroyed 22 missiles overnight. Two Kh-22 were shot down for the first time.