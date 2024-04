Share:













The Office of the President wants each unit of the Defense Forces to be secured with a representative of state power and business to help meet urgent needs.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatolii Barhylevych, met with representatives of the Defense Partners project and discussed with them strengthening support for Ukrainian defenders.

It is noted that the Defense Partners is a project in which the state attracts representatives of state authorities and business to unite efforts to help fighters, its idea is that each unit of the Defense Forces should be assigned separate representatives of state power and business that will help meet all urgent needs.

"I want to thank everyone who joined the idea of ​ ​ President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is already helping. Of course, the state is always the flagship along the way. This is its direct functionality - to provide defense of its territory. But where the bureaucratic machine does not keep up with the flexibility of a nimble, talented businessman and a skilled manager from the state, it is you who have become its assistant. You all took it as a personal matter. You've all managed to do an awful lot. This is your historical contribution to our victory," Yermak emphasized.

The report notes that such a project allows specialized departments to concentrate on the implementation of the most comprehensive and large-scale projects.

At this time, the participants of the Defense Partners initiative, who are in constant contact with brigade commanders, help to provide their urgent needs (ammunition, drones, computer equipment, communication facilities, rehabilitation of the military).

The role of this project in strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine against the background of the growth of the scale of russian aggression was also noted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi.

"In conditions when the enemy plans to expand aggression, increase the number of troops, we need this help. We will be very happy if you continue to help our teams - both those that are being formed and those who are already performing tasks," he said.

The meeting participants discussed ways to scale the project in order to attract as many representatives of the state and business as possible to help the Defense Forces.

