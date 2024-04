Share:













Over 7 months, almost 40 million tons of cargo was exported via the Ukrainian sea corridor, while this figure reached the export indicators of 2021 from the ports of Great Odesa.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Exports by the Black Sea and through Danube ports. We confidently go to the indicators of 2021. For the 1st quarter of this year, transshipment in seaports amounted to almost 28 million tons of cargo of various nomenclature. At the same time, we are working on modernizing the fleet of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company," said Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor exceeded the indicators of the "grain initiative."

On September 21, 2023, the Resilient Africa bulk carrier arrived in Turkiye's Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first grain ship from Ukraine, which passed through the Black Sea along a temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea providing a "grain corridor."