Russians spreading fakes about "evacuation" from Kharkiv due to allegedly probable encirclement of city

The russians are again spreading another fake about the so-called evacuation from Kharkiv, allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Thus, through the Signal messenger, information is distributed allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine regarding the "evacuation" from the city due to the alleged encirclement by russian invaders.

"The State Emergency Service informs that such messages are a hostile information stuffing aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine," the Service notes.

The State Emergency Service also urged Ukrainians not to trust dubious sources of information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city risks becoming the "second Aleppo" if politicians in the United States do not vote for new military assistance to Ukraine.

Russia has stepped up its air campaign against Ukraine over the past month, striking energy infrastructure and densely populated areas, especially Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, updated blackout schedules will be in effect in Kharkiv and the region on April 17-20. Schedules have been introduced due to russian strikes on energy facilities.