President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian marines securely hold a bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region, the enemy managed only a disinformation operation.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, talking about the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We examined the situation on the Avdiivka and Southern axes in detail. Avdiivka - a new line of defense, strengthening the borders, further intentions of the enemy. Krynky - our Marines securely hold the bridgehead. The enemy only bothered with a disinformation operation," he said.

Zelenskyy said that at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff he heard the latest changes in the operational situation from the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The situation on all the main axres, defensive actions and separate offensive operations. Supply and consumption of ammunition, missiles, drones. I heard information about the enemy's plans from the chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told russian president vladimir putin about taking the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine called this a lie, noting that the assault on the invaders failed.

On February 6, a video appeared on which servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine installed the flag of Ukraine on the territory of the settlement of Krynky, in which one of the bridgeheads of the Ukrainian military is located on the left bank of the Kherson Region.