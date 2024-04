Fire around military airfield in Dzhankoi was visible from satellite

The fire, which occurred at the Dzhankoi Military Airfield this morning, was visible from a special NASA satellite tracking fires.

The KrimSegodnya (Crimea Today) Telegram channel reported this with reference to the NASA FIRMS fire map.

The recorded map shows six fires. Some of them were exactly where helicopters usually stand.

According to sources, surviving helicopters and aircraft are transferred from the Dzhankoi airfield to the Kirovske airfield.

In addition, there was also an S-400 launcher.

At the moment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not specify which objects they hit at the russian military airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 17, explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is temporarily occupied by russians in Crimea. It was announced by monitoring channels.

Locals said that several loud "blasts" were heard at once around 4 a.m., the first at about 3:40 a.m.

The military airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea is a "legitimate target" for Ukraine. And hitting it is nothing more than a continuation of the "blasts season".