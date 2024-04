Share:













Copied



The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced the list of enemy targets destroyed on April 17 at the military airfield in the occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea).

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs: on April 17, 2024, as a result of a successful operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the military airfield of the city of Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the following were destroyed or critically damaged:

Four S-400 SAM launchers;

Three radar stations;

One air defense control point;

One Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment, the report says.

At the same time, the Defense Intelligence notes that the number of damaged or destroyed enemy aviation facilities and the number of casualties among the personnel of the russian occupation army is being specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening video message on April 17, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had carried out an attack on the Dzhankoi airfield, he thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their accuracy, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing the operation.