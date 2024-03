Share:













Russian air defense destroyed its military aircraft over temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is evidenced by numerous publications with a burning aircraft.

It is known that the video with the burning plane was shot near the occupied Sevastopol. Locals claim that this is an enemy Su-35 whose pilot ejected. At the same time, russian publics say that this is an unmanned aircraft.

According to the preliminary version, the russian plane was shot down by russian air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in destroying russian aircraft led to the fact that the occupiers reduced the frequency of the use of guided aerial bombs. But this does not mean that the bombing stopped altogether.

On March 2, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the downing of one russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Meanwhile, British intelligence claims that a week after the loss of the second A-50U MAINSTAY Airborne early warning and control aircraft, russia, highly likely, stopped flights of these aircraft in support of operations in Ukraine.