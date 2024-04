Share:













On the night of April 17, a Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the Kryazh airfield in the russian city of Samara.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, the aggressor used this helicopter in the war against Ukraine to transport weapons and personnel.

The cost of a helicopter of this type can be from USD 10 million to USD 15 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that on the night of April 16, 2024, a substation burned down in the russian Bryansk - military and industrial facilities of the aggressor state of the russian federation were de-energized.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that russian terrorist forces will launch an attack on Ukraine in late May - early June, but it will be "catastrophically difficult" to repel it without Western help.

Also, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the volume of spring conscription is falling in russia, so the occupiers sent propaganda trains across the regions.