Volume of spring conscription falling in russia, that is why occupiers send propaganda trains to regions - Def

The aggressor state of russia is forced to scale up propaganda activities in the regions in order to stop the fall in the number of people willing to join the army.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the Defense Intelligence, the Kremlin gave demands to the representatives of the russian regime in the regions to fulfill the spring conscription plan and prevent it from being disrupted, since a decrease in the number of conscripts will mean a decrease in the number of people willing to sign a contract with the russian army, which continues the genocidal war against Ukraine and the occupation of territories.

It is noted that the intensification of informational influence on the population in russian regions includes increased glorification of the military and the spread of the narrative that military service guarantees non-participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

Among other things, the russian railways are involved in the campaign - the carriages of passenger trains and electric trains are painted with militaristic prints, glorifying military service, russian weapons and equipment.

"So putin's russia is actually copying the methods of Bolshevik agitprop from a century ago with its "agitation trains," the Defense Intelligence emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late March, the president of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, signed a decree on the spring draft for military service. According to it, 150,000 people aged form 18 to 30 should be drafted in the russian federation.