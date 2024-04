Share:













Russian terrorist troops will launch an offensive in Ukraine in late May - early June, but without Western help it will be "catastrophically difficult to repel."

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported this to the German channel Das Erste.

Budanov noted that Ukrainian troops are preparing for the upcoming offensive of the invaders, but it will be "catastrophically difficult" to repel without the help of Western partners. According to him, the russians will focus on the Donbas, try to capture Chasiv Yar and move to the city of Pokrovsk.

"Russian troops will launch an offensive in late May - early June. I think we'll prepare well for that moment and see how we go next. Without the help of Western allies, it will be catastrophically difficult for us. And this is provided that it, firstly, will come in sufficient numbers, and the second - how it will go in the future," Budanov emphasized.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stressed that weapons are needed to defeat the command posts of the russians.

