The Danish government announced the 17th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of almost EUR 300 million. The funds will be directed, in particular, to the purchase of ammunition, drones and the production of missile components.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

About DKK 2.2 billion (EUR 295 million) were allocated for the new aid package.

"Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry for the purchase and transfer of weapons and ammunition, drones and the production of missile components in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, as well as significant maritime aid. These are the main elements of the 17th aid package, on which the government today held consultations with the Danish committee on foreign policy issues," the message reads.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that in March he visited several Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation.

Like previous aid packages, this one involves the conclusion of a number of different agreements with the members of the Alliance, both regarding purchases and donations from the defense enterprises of NATO member countries. Some of the equipment will be supplied by Danish companies.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will lose the war if the US Congress does not approve military aid to confront the aggressor state of russia.

Meanwhile, the US Senate announced a consensus on emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.