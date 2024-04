Share:













Ukrainian hackers, who may be linked to cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a data center used by the russian military industry, oil and gas, and telecom.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by well-informed sources.

So, according to sources, more than 10,000 legal entities - enterprises of the russian military industry, oil and gas, metallurgical, aerospace complexes, as well as telecommunications giants - kept their data in the OwenCloud.ru cloud service. Among them: Ural Civil Aviation Plant, RUBIN State Enterprise (part of the Roselectronics holding), Ural Special Equipment Plant, Gazprom, Transgaz, Lukoil, Rosneft, Nornickel, Rostelecom, Telecom, Megafon.

As sources told the publication, this was a joint operation of the Ukrainian hacker group BLACKJACK with the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine. They destroyed more than 300TB of data. These are 400 virtual and 42 physical servers that housed internal documentation, backup copies, and other programs through which clients remotely managed production processes at enterprises.

The destruction of the russian cloud service "became retribution" for the attack on the Ukrainian data center Parkovyi in January of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, cyber specialists and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are gathering evidence against the hackers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the aggressor country of the russian federation, who attacked one of the national mobile operators Kyivstar. After conducting all examinations and announcing suspicions, the materials of this investigation will be transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.