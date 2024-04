Well-known SSU employee detained on suspicion of theft of UAH 95 million during purchase of transformers for U

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) detained Artem Shylo, a well-known employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and a former adviser to the President's Office, on suspicion of embezzling UAH 95 million during the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia.

Interlocutors in law enforcement agencies informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

According to the official notification of the SACPO, the investigation established that the organized group was created in 2021 with the aim of controlling the funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

In the period from June to December 2022, the head of organized criminal group, through controlled officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, ensured the selection of a predetermined company as a supplier of power transformers.

Transformers were supplied at an inflated cost.

The letter "Regarding threats to state security" was used as the basis for rejecting the offers of other procurement participants with significantly more favorable price terms.

At the same time, the head of organized criminal group deliberately ignored the citizenship of the controller of the company that "won" the tender, and his connections with the russian federation.

The transformers themselves were purchased through a gasket company from the manufacturer, which was partly owned by legal entities from the russian federation, and were resold to the Ukrzaliznytsia at twice the inflated price.

As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses in the amount of UAH 94.8 million, which were seized by the suspects.

So far, the leader, co-organizer and two members of the organized group have been detained.

Previous legal qualification: Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies do not name the names of the detainees, but according to Ukrainian News Agency sources in the law enforcement agencies, Artem Shylo is among the detainees.

According to sources, he is the leader of a criminal group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings against the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko. Earlier, the journalists of the Schemes project published an investigation in which they stated that the Kyrylenko family owns property worth UAH 70 million.