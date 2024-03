Share:













Crude glide-bombs with pop-out wings and bolt-on satellite-guidance kit arguably are turning into the decisive weapons of the russian occupation army. They destroy settlements on the contact line, Forbes reports.

Guided glide bombs are dropped from aircraft, which at the same time remain at a distance of 40-60 kilometers from the line of contact. Ukraine lacks anti-aircraft missile systems. Enemy aircraft can be destroyed by missiles launched from other aircraft. But the Armed Forces’ fighters of the Soviet-style lack the range of defeat of bombers with KABs. The situation could be changed by European F-16s, which have not yet been transmitted.

The KABs had already destroyed the Ukrainian garrison in Avdiivka, so the AFU had to retreat.

Avdiivka was actually destroyed by such bombs. In mid-February, russian aircraft dropped 250 KABs in just two days.

Now russia is actively producing such bombs to destroy subsequent Ukrainian fortifications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Yurii Ihnat said that russian aviation continues to drop dozens of KABs a day, despite the recent successes of the Ukrainian air defense.

And according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military will not be able to shoot down all the guided bombs of the occupiers, because this requires a large amount of suitable ammunition.

According to Humeniuk, the most effective way to combat bombing is to destroy russian bombers, which is what the Ukrainian military is doing.