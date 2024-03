Russia has large number of aerial bombs and continues to modernize them - Humeniuk

Share:













Copied



The russian army has a large number of aerial bombs and continues to modernize them.

The spokesperson of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They continue to modernize, in particular, aerial bombs from ordinary to guided levels. They are equipped with "wings" and acquire increased volatility. Such a guided aerial bomb is able to fly 60-70 kilometers," she said.

The speaker added that in the south of Ukraine, the occupiers have problems with the use of aviation, are afraid to fly close. Therefore, the enemy uses such aviation in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy Regions.

"So, this direction is problematic for them and here the invaders prefer to use tactical aviation using K-31, Kh-35, X-59 missiles," Humeniuk explained.

Recall that on March 27, russian occupation troops for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion used an aerial bomb to strike Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there are killed and wounded.

In addition, the russian federation dropped 16 times more aerial bombs in 2024 than last year.