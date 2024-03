Share:













In russian Belgorod, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the building of the department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the russian federation.

It was reported by the Telegram channel Baza.

The accounting office suffered the most. According to preliminary information, there are victims. However, how many is unknown so far.

The drone strike on the administrative building was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"There is one victim - a woman has a shrapnel impenetrable wound to her chest and a cut wound to her arm. She was taken by an ambulance to City Hospital No. 2, all the necessary medical care is provided to her. As a result of the explosion in the building, windows were blown out on the 3rd and 4th floors, the facade was damaged. All operational services are working on the spot," he said.

Recall that the local governor announced the evacuation of children from Belgorod.

On March 17, air defense work and shelling were again reported from Belgorod. Two private houses burned down in the city. Several more apartments have windows blown out. Damage to 8 cars was recorded.