Aviation Center created at SSU. First details about this structure become known

The Aviation Center was created at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The corresponding decision was made at today's meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram.

According to him, government officials agreed on a proposal by the SSU to create a budget institution "Aviation Center of the Security Service of Ukraine."

Melnychuk did not give any other details.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko wrote that according to an explanatory note, the SSU Aviation Center:

"Will carry out the tasks that were set by the SSU to protect sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity, stop and disclose offenses against the peace and security of humanity, terrorism. Especially when performing tasks in combat areas, together with the Armed Forces and other military formations," Honcharenko quoted the text of the explanatory note.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February this year it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of forces.

Later, the head of state explained when and for what purposes a new kind of troops will be created in the Armed Forces.

We also wrote that the Ministry of Defense said that the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces is a confirmation that Ukraine understands the importance of using UAVs on the battlefield.