Zelenskyy explains why and when Forces of Unmanned Systems will be created as part of AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told why and when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will create the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, commenting on the newly signed decree, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have just signed a decree that begins the creation of a separate type of forces in our Defense Forces - the Forces of Unmanned Systems. And this is not a question of the future - it is something that should give a very concrete result in the near future," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the year 2024 should become decisive in many aspects, and, in particular, on the battlefield.

He noted that drones have already proven their effectiveness in battles on the ground, in the sky and at sea - thanks to them, Ukraine has changed the security situation in the Black Sea and repelling assaults on the ground is largely the work of drones.

"Now the list of tasks is clear: special full-time positions for working with drones, special units, effective training, systematization of experience, constant scaling of production and attracting the best ideas, the best specialists in this field. This is a task for the army, the Ministry of Defense and the government in general. And in order to provide the necessary coordination in the Defense Forces, to ensure the proper level of planning and the quality of logistics, the Forces of Unmanned Systems will be created within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the President said.

He added that the relevant proposals will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the issue of creating Forces of unmanned systems within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

During his press conference on December 19, 2023, Zelenskyy said that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine next year.