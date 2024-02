Zelenskyy instructs Cabinet to work out issue of creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in structure of AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of forces.

This is stated in decree No. 51 of February 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to work out the issue of creating Unmanned Systems Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of forces and, based on the results of the study, submit relevant proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree says.

The document notes that the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces is aimed at increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, ensuring readiness for the use of such systems as intended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his press conference on December 19 that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine next year.