To replace fallen and wounded servicemen. NATO believes that Ukraine needs mobilization

NATO considers additional mobilization in Ukraine necessary.

Rob Bauer, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, stated this during a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

Bauer noted that in order to further wage war, Ukraine needs not only weapons, but also people.

"We don’t only need grenades and tanks and armoured vehicles, but also, unfortunately, new soldiers, because soldiers die and soldiers get wounded. And then you talk about mobilization," Bauer said.

"It’s cumbersome in a democracy, it’s cumbersome in a liberal economy to convince people; I see there is a change," he added.

Recall that earlier Prime Minister Shmyhal said that now Ukraine has reserves, so the need to mobilize 500,000 Ukrainians does not yet arise. Nevertheless, mobilization is still needed. According to Shmyhal, it will be "with much, much lighter conditions."

He also added that the situation at the front depends on Ukraine's partners.

On March 12, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence began considering amendments to the mobilization bill.