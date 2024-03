Cabinet does not see need to mobilize 500,000 Ukrainians

Currently, Ukraine has reserves, so there is no need to mobilize 500,000 Ukrainians yet.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated this in Bloomberg.

"The new Commander-in-Chief conducted an inventory and studied the situation on the front lines. We have reserves within our Armed Forces. Therefore, we understand that we do not need as many mobilized people as was announced," Shmyhal said.

However, mobilization is still necessary. According to Shmyhal, it will be "with much, much easier conditions."

Shmyhal also added that the situation at the front depends on Ukraine's partners.

"We will continue the fight if we have the support of our partners regarding artillery shells, long-range and medium-range missiles," he said.

The Prime Minister reminded that funds for Ukraine are still blocked in the US Congress. This is more than USD 60 billion, which is delayed due to the actions of Republicans. Shmyhal made it clear that he expects positive news "this month, or at most the next."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that the mobilization of 500,000 people is a general estimate that is adjusted depending on the development of events on the battlefield.

On March 12, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada began considering amendments to the bill on mobilization.