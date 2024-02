Without US help, more Ukrainians to be mobilized - Arakhamia

If there is no assistance from the United States or it is less than promised, then more Ukrainians will need to be mobilized.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has stated this in a comment to a journalist.

"If there is less help, we will need to mobilize more people. If the help is greater, then the ratio of arms increases and then you need fewer people, because you can close some areas of the front conditionally with weapons, and you don't need so many people," Arakhamia said.

He suggested that to finance the preparation and equipment of these people, taxes would be changed.

Arakhamia noted that as a result, not half a million Ukrainians will be mobilized, but less. He believes that there is no choice not to do this, since there is a large lack of equipment in active brigades - in places up to 40%. According to him, this is due to rotation, not losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the preparation of a new wave of mobilization by russia, within which it is planned to call from 400,000 to 700,000 people.

As British intelligence later reported, the kremlin will in every possible way avoid declaring mobilization before the presidential election in the russian federation, scheduled for March 2024.

At the same time, covert mobilization continues in russia, within which about a thousand people join the ranks of the russian Armed Forces every day.