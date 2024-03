Share:













Data from the financial, economic and military spheres of russia point to the country's preparation for a large-scale conflict with NATO. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that russia is preparing for a swift attack, probably not in the near future.

At a meeting with the leaders of the State Duma of the russian federation, president putin outlined his priorities for his fifth presidential term, sparking a discussion on stabilizing the country's financial situation. Preparation for the conflict may be the reason for this measure.

The russian army continues to reform to ensure the war in Ukraine and to expand its armed forces for a possible conflict with NATO. Despite limited resources, russia is considering the creation of new military units and corps.

Military analysts note that personnel changes in the russian Ministry of Defense, in particular, the appointment of a new deputy defense minister, may be part of this preparation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany has information about the preparation of russia's attack on NATO from 2026.

